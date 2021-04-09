Three new Manitoba COVID-19 deaths Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Three more Manitobans have died as a result of COVID-19, public health officials reported Friday.

One of the deceased, a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg region, was linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge.

The others are a man in his 20s from the Northern health region and a man in his 60s from Winnipeg.

Health officials announced 176 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 37 new screened or sequenced cases that are variants of concern.

Thirty-three of those involve the B.1.1.7 variant, with 28 in the Winnipeg region, one from the Southern Health region, three from Prairie Mountain, one from the Interlake-Eastern region. The other four are uncategorized.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.5 per cent provincially and 5.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Outbreaks have been declared at Extendicare/Oakview Place personal care home, which has been moved to the critical (red) level, as well as at Boissevain School in Boissevain.

The school, which has been moved to the restricted (orange) level, responded by switching to remote learning until April 23.

