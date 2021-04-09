Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with spousal assault, robbery: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 10:56 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been charged following a domestic incident on Thursday evening. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following a reported domestic incident Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., several witnesses called police to report that a man was kicking a woman in a parking lot before leaving the area with her purse.

Police and EMS arrived on scene and the woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with injuries.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of assault, choking in domestic incident at apartment

Another witness reported to police that the man also struck the victim in the head with a plastic water bottle.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm – spousal; assault with a weapon – spousal; robbery and wounding and failure to comply with a probation order to not contact or communicate with the victim in this case.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.

Click to play video: 'Mental health and conjugal violence advocate shares her survival story' Mental health and conjugal violence advocate shares her survival story

 

 

