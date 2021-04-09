Peterborough man charged with spousal assault, robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following a reported domestic incident Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., several witnesses called police to report that a man was kicking a woman in a parking lot before leaving the area with her purse.

Police and EMS arrived on scene and the woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with injuries.

Another witness reported to police that the man also struck the victim in the head with a plastic water bottle.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm – spousal; assault with a weapon – spousal; robbery and wounding and failure to comply with a probation order to not contact or communicate with the victim in this case.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.