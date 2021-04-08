Four-storey apartment building evacuated in northwest Edmonton due to fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a four-storey apartment building were forced out Thursday afternoon by fire.

Firefighters were called to the building in the area of 121 Street and 145 Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

The fire on a fourth-floor balcony had extended into the roof, according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“An interior attack crew was in, they could hear it travelling in the roof — it was racing back and forth — and then the roof started collapsing inside. At that point it was right throughout the entire roof,” district chief Brian Hoekstra said from the scene Thursday afternoon.

“Once it takes off in a roof structure, it can be tough to get at.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nine crews were called to the scene and remained at the building later Thursday afternoon as smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the building.

“Currently we’re just trying to get a hold of it. It’s caught up in the roof and it’s burning through in some spots,” Hoekstra said.

View image in full screen Firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 121 Street and 145 Avenue in Edmonton Thursday, April 8, 2021. Julien Fornier, Global News

There are 31 units in the building. All of the residents made it out safely, according to EFRS.

The Emergency Support Response Team has been called in to assist evacuees.

“Building has been evacuated. My understanding is all 31 units and approximately 50 people that were involved have all been accounted for,” Hoekstra said.

It’s not yet known how the fire started or when residents will be allowed back inside. The extent of the damage is also not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement