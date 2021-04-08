Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Feds looking to expand COVID-19 essential worker travel across Canada-U.S. border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: '‘No one expected it to last this long’: Canada-U.S. border restrictions near 1-year mark' ‘No one expected it to last this long’: Canada-U.S. border restrictions near 1-year mark
WATCH ABOVE: ‘No one expected it to last this long’: Canada-U.S. border restrictions near 1-year mark – Mar 19, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says Ottawa is looking at expanding the categories of essential workers allowed to travel across the Canada-U.S. border amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told a parliamentary committee today that could mean allowing technicians in the integrated auto industry to be considered essential workers for cross-border purposes.

Read more: One year into Canada-U.S. border closures, couples continue to be separated

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020 to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Garneau told MPs on the special committee on the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. that the flow of goods across the shared border has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions' Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions
Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions – Feb 28, 2021

More than $2 billion worth of goods and services still cross the border every day, and roughly three quarters of Canada’s exports go to the United States.

Garneau says the number 1 factor in evaluating border policy is the health and safety of Canadians, but the government should be sensitive to the need to recover the economy.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDTravelcovid-19 casescovid-19 travelCanada-US BorderEssential WorkersUS-Canada BorderUS canada border travelcanada us essential travel

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers