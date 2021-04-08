London’s spring Dream Lottery launches with online home tours, 4 grand prizes

Send this page to someone via email

After a record-setting campaign last year, the London Dream Lottery is back again for 2021 in support of the area’s regional hospitals.

The spring lottery is launching with four grand prize options for people to choose from.

The semi-annual lottery raises money for St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC, which provide specialized care for patients throughout southwestern Ontario.

“The continued support for Dream Lottery over the past 25 years is truly remarkable,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation.

“Every ticket purchased has helped advance the standard of care in our region, allowing London’s hospitals to provide the best possible care for all patients, today and tomorrow.”

Since 1996 the lottery has raised more than $44.5 million for local hospitals.

This year’s lottery gives people the option to choose between a house, a cottage, a home makeover, or a $1-million cash prize.

The house, located in southwest London is 4,235 sq. ft., fully furnished and is valued at $1.5 million. The cottage in Grand Bend by Holman Construction is 4,436 sq. ft., comes fully furnished and is valued at $1.324 million.

View image in full screen 4,436 sq. ft, Grand Bend Dream Cottage by Holman Construction at 10147 Pinery Bluffs Road, Grand Bend. Supplied by Dream Lottery

Winners not looking to move from their home have the option of a home makeover valued at $1.03 million and consists of a $300,000 gift certificate from Casey’s Kitchens, a $130,000 gift certificate from TLC Landscaping Design + Pools, a $100,000 gift certificate from Accents Home Furniture and $500,000 cash.

The final option gives the winner $1 million in cash.

“Each ticket you purchase offers the chance to win incredible prizes … At the same time, you are ensuring that London’s hospitals have the resources they need to be at their strongest, now during the pandemic, and into the future,” said Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation.

In addition to the four options for the grand prize winner, the lottery also includes other prizes like cars, getaways within the province and the 50/50 draw with a guaranteed payout of at least $250,000. Last fall the 50/50 prize set a new record at more than $1.22-million with the winner getting half.

0:42 London region’s fall Dream Lottery launches with online home tours, 5 grand prizes London region’s fall Dream Lottery launches with online home tours, 5 grand prizes – Oct 1, 2020

Much like the fall and previous spring edition, which was the first held amid the pandemic, the spring Dream lottery will not offer in-person viewings and is only offering online tours through its website.

More information on the lottery and on how to get tickets can be found on the Dream Lottery website.

The grand prize and 50/50 winners’ announcement are scheduled for July 8, 2021, but if tickets sell out early the winners’ will be announced in June.