Calgary’s city-run golf courses reopen for 2021 with COVID-19 protocols

Calgary golfers can dig their clubs out of storage and prepare to hit the links: a number of city-run courses have already opened while others are preparing to start operating soon.

Of the City of Calgary’s seven golf courses, both the 18-hole course and nine-hole course (par three) at McCall Lake have already opened and Shaganappi Point’s 18-hole golf course opens Thursday.

Shaganappi Point’s nine-hole course will then open on April 12, along with Maple Ridge.

The city’s remaining courses – Confederation Park and Lakeview – will open based on weather and course conditions.

The City of Calgary says health and safety measures will be in place to protect players from the spread of COVID-19, including allowing only pre-booked play, no club rentals, limits on gatherings and amenities use like power carts and ball washing stands.

In addition, driving ranges are not open at this time.

According to the city’s website, masks must be worn inside all clubhouses.

For more information on the City of Calgary’s golf courses and to book tee times, visit Calgary.ca/golf.