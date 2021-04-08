Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s city-run golf courses reopen for 2021 with COVID-19 protocols

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
The 2021 golf season has begun, with City of Calgary Golf courses beginning to reopen as the weather gets warmer. View image in full screen
The 2021 golf season has begun, with City of Calgary Golf courses beginning to reopen as the weather gets warmer. Getty Images

Calgary golfers can dig their clubs out of storage and prepare to hit the links: a number of city-run courses have already opened while others are preparing to start operating soon.

Of the City of Calgary’s seven golf courses, both the 18-hole course and nine-hole course (par three) at McCall Lake have already opened and Shaganappi Point’s 18-hole golf course opens Thursday.

Read more: RBC Canadian Open cancelled for 2nd year in a row, Golf Canada announces

Shaganappi Point’s nine-hole course will then open on April 12, along with Maple Ridge.

The city’s remaining courses – Confederation Park and Lakeview – will open based on weather and course conditions.

Read more: The Drive to 300 Yards: Getting the right ‘fit’ from your golf clubs

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary says health and safety measures will be in place to protect players from the spread of COVID-19, including allowing only pre-booked play, no club rentals, limits on gatherings and amenities use like power carts and ball washing stands.

In addition, driving ranges are not open at this time.

According to the city’s website, masks must be worn inside all clubhouses.

Read more: Florida golfer drowns while searching pond for his golf ball

For more information on the City of Calgary’s golf courses and to book tee times, visit Calgary.ca/golf.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 CalgaryGolfingCalgary golf coursesCalgary GolfGolfing in CalgaryCalgary golfingCalgary golf courses openWhich calgary golf courses are open2021 Calgary golf courses openCalgary golf 2021Calgary golf courses 2021covid-19 Calgary golfing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers