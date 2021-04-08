COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue to open doors in Waterloo Region

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Kitchener on Thursday morning while another is also set to open in North Dumfries next week, according to Waterloo Region.

The new clinic in Kitchener is at the New Vision Family Health Team, located inside the Forest Hill Centre.

Next Tuesday, a clinic will open at North Dumfries Community Health which will operate as a satellite clinic from the Langs clinic in Cambridge. A clinic was operated out of the site before a large one opened on Pinebush Road.

A spokesperson for the region’s vaccine distribution task force said the clinics are open to anyone who pre-registers to be vaccinated through the region.

“We’re expanding clinic capacity as more people are eligible and more vaccine becomes available,” Sharon Ord from Wellington- Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told Global News in an email.

“These new vaccination clinics are being staffed by primary care providers who already play a critical role in distributing vaccines to their patients.”

Those that are eligible to be vaccinated and have pre-registered will be given the option of selecting an appointment at either of the new locations as well as the other clinics which have popped up around the region.

On Thursday, those over the age of 49 in a number of Kitchener neighbourhoods, including Vanier/Rockway, Country Hills, Alpine/Laurentian, Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill and Shades Mills became eligible to preregister for vaccination as the province had declared those areas to be COVID-19 hot spots.

They joined those over the age of 60 as well as a number of other priority groups that have also recently become eligible for pre-registration in Waterloo Region.