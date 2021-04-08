Menu

Crime

IHIT investigates Abbotsford fatal stabbing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 11:11 am
A fatal stabbing in Abbotsford is under investigation. View image in full screen
A fatal stabbing in Abbotsford is under investigation. Shane MacKichan

One man is dead following a late-night stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say they were called to the area of King Road and Riverside Road at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a 35-year-old man unresponsive in a tent.

The man had been stabbed and later died in hospital.

Early indications suggest a targeted homicide, Abbotsford Police said.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.

More to come…

