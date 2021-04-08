IHIT investigates Abbotsford fatal stabbing

One man is dead following a late-night stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police say they were called to the area of King Road and Riverside Road at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a 35-year-old man unresponsive in a tent.
The man had been stabbed and later died in hospital.
Early indications suggest a targeted homicide, Abbotsford Police said.
The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.
