Federal government announces $12.5M in funding for seniors’ housing complex in Calgary

The federal government announced up to $12.5 million in funding on Wednesday to construct an affordable housing complex for seniors in Calgary.

The project, located at 9 Templemont Circle, is comprised of two buildings: Templemont Care Centre, a 70-unit supportive living facility for seniors and others with specialized housing needs, and Templemont Place, a 50-unit complex for seniors with low incomes.

The project, funded by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, is being developed by the Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta, a non-profit seniors’ housing provider.

“The cost of living continues to rise for seniors, and most housing was not built to accommodate the changing needs of seniors over an extended period of time,” said Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development and the minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“Seniors have contributed greatly to our country. They want to continue to be part of our community, and they want to continue to live close to friends and family. Today, we’re making it a little bit easier for them to do so.”

View image in full screen A rendering of the Calgary seniors’ complex in Temple. Courtesy: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

The CMHC said the project has a barrier-free design and more than 70 per cent unit accessibility. It’s set to achieve a 28.4 per cent reduction in operating energy consumption and a 41.9 per cent greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

“These units will be central, affordable, accessible and energy-efficient. I’m especially pleased to say that all the units, on average, will be leased at rates below 77 per cent of Calgary’s median market rent,” Hussen said.

"This means that the average rent for these affordable housing units will be $1,000 a month."

Hussen thanked Naheed Nenshi, saying the Calgary mayor has always stood up for the vulnerable and supported inclusive growth.

Nenshi was happy with the “transformative investment” in the “jewel of a community.”

“The fact that we are seeing this kind of investment in this neighbourhood — to help elderly people age in place in the neighbourhood they love, where their doctors speak their language, where there are stores they are familiar with, where their kids live nearby — is really a tremendous investment in our community as a whole,” he said.