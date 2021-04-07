Menu

Canada

Queen’s University aiming for in-person classes come fall 2021 semester

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Queen's University's principal Patrick Deane says the school is hoping to offer mostly in-person classes in the fall. View image in full screen
Queen's University's principal Patrick Deane says the school is hoping to offer mostly in-person classes in the fall. Matt Head / Global Kingston

Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane has confirmed the school’s “optimism” for in-person learning in the fall, despite the current dire state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday, Deane said “the imminent rollout of vaccines” has allowed the university to plan for “a brighter future.”

“Because of what our public health experts are predicting, in fact, the university is planning for a resumption of in-person activity in September,” Deane said.

Read more: St. Lawrence College aims for mostly in-person classes for fall semester

Deane said the school is still working out the details, and many things are still unknown, but the university is operating on the assumption that mass vaccinations will lift many of the current restrictions, which in turn will allow for on-campus classes.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we have done throughout the last year, we will continue to work with local public health, and follow whatever guidelines they and the province provide. Keeping our community safe and healthy is integral to all our planning for the future,” Deane said.

Trending Stories

It’s a decision that’s already been made by two other local post-secondary institutions, St. Lawrence College and Loyalist College.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus' Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus
Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus – Mar 18, 2021

Queen’s has taken longer to decide on the matter. Just recently, a major COVID-19 outbreak erupted on campus, with 80 cases linked to the school over the two week period from March 8 to March 21.

Although Dr. Kieran Moore said the outbreak eventually got under control, in just under the last two days, Queen’s has reported 21 cases linked to the school, all of which were found off-campus.

Story continues below advertisement

About a quarter of all cases recorded in the Kingston region have been linked to the university.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.


