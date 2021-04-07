Menu

Canada

Former federal minister Scott Brison to head new Nova Scotia Economic Growth Council

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 3:32 pm
Scott Brison stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Scott Brison stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former federal cabinet minister Scott Brison has been tapped to head a new body that will advise Nova Scotia’s Liberal government on the economy.

Premier Iain Rankin said today in a news release Brison will lead the 10-member Economic Growth Council, which will focus on making the province “Canada’s startup capital.”

Rankin says the council will advise the government on policy options and on ways to attract capital to the province.

The government says council members have been selected to reflect Nova Scotia’s diversity, its regions and several economic sectors.

Members include Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul; Matthew Martel, COO of Nova Scotia’s Black Business Initiative; and Lise Despres, an executive with Comeau’s Sea Foods Limited, in the Acadian region of Clare, N.S.

Brison was a Nova Scotia MP between 1997 to 2019 and is currently chancellor of Dalhousie University and vice-chair Investment and Corporate Banking at BMO Capital Markets.

He says he believes the province can become a “magnet for talent and knowledge-based industries.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.

