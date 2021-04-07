Loaded gun, meth, fentanyl seized by Winnipeg police in Brooklands raid

Send this page to someone via email

Two people tried, unsuccessfully, to escape out of a window during a raid Tuesday on a Brooklands-area home, Winnipeg police said.

In total, four Winnipeggers, between the ages of 28-36, were arrested and face a range of drug and gun charges.

Police seized a loaded handgun with a scratched-off serial number, ammunition, 24 grams of fentanyl, four ounces of meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

One of the suspects was charged with a dozen offences, and another with 11. They both remain in custody.

The two other suspects have been released on appearance notices.

