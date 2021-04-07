Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate fatal 3-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 1:01 pm
According to officers, the collision involved a white pickup truck, a green SUV and a dump truck. View image in full screen
According to officers, the collision involved a white pickup truck, a green SUV and a dump truck. Police handout

OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 10, south of Old School Road, in Caledon, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers, the collision involved a white pickup truck, a green SUV and a dump truck.

Read more: 78-year-old Caledon, Ont. resident dead following crash

Police say the pickup truck was travelling north on Highway 10 before it entered the southbound lanes and hit the dump truck and SUV.

The pickup truck driver sustained fatal injuries in connection with the crash. He’s since been identified as Ryan King, 22, from Orangeville.

Police say the other people involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by emergency services at the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit attended to assist with the investigation. The road has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for driver accused of causing fatal collision on Hwy. 400' Trial begins for driver accused of causing fatal collision on Hwy. 400
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashCaledonCaledon OPPThree-vehicle collisionCaledon newsHighway 10 crashCaledon crashCaledon Highway 10 crashFatal Caledon crashOld School Road Caledon

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers