Police investigate fatal 3-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 10, south of Old School Road, in Caledon, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers, the collision involved a white pickup truck, a green SUV and a dump truck.

Police say the pickup truck was travelling north on Highway 10 before it entered the southbound lanes and hit the dump truck and SUV.

The pickup truck driver sustained fatal injuries in connection with the crash. He’s since been identified as Ryan King, 22, from Orangeville.

Police say the other people involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by emergency services at the scene.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit attended to assist with the investigation. The road has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.