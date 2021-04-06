Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2021 8:05 pm
Former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark, seen here in 2018, is scheduled to testify at the Cullen Commission. View image in full screen
Former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark, seen here in 2018, is scheduled to testify at the Cullen Commission. CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Matthew Usherwood

A commission of inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia is adding former and current cabinet ministers to its witness list.

On its website, the Cullen commission says former premier Christy Clark is among those scheduled to testify later this month.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Cullen Commission

Click to play video: 'Former V.I.P. gambler and former dealer testify at Cullen Commission' Former V.I.P. gambler and former dealer testify at Cullen Commission
Story continues below advertisement

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers Rich Coleman, Michael de Jong and Kash Heed will also testify, along with Shirley Bond, the party’s interim leader who served as Clark’s public safety minister and attorney general.

Trending Stories

Full coverage of the Cullen Commission

The commission says Attorney General David Eby will testify as well.

They are expected to testify from April 19 to 30.

Read more: Banned casino dealer denies introducing high roller to gang suspect, B.C. inquiry hears

The B.C. government appointed Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in May 2019 to lead the public inquiry into money laundering after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected B.C.’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report, which is now due on Dec. 15.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Christy ClarkCullen Commissionbc money laundering inquiryChristy Clark Cullen CommissionChristy Clark money laundering inquiryRich Coleman Money Laundering inquiry

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers