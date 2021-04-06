COVID-19 outbreak declared within Barrie Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within the Barrie Police Service after two members tested positive for the virus over the weekend, the organization confirmed Tuesday.

The two members work in a “very specialized” unit within the service and are experiencing mild symptoms, according to Barrie police.

“Through contact tracing and a comprehensive investigation, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has verified that our service has implemented all the necessary precautions to contain the outbreak and spread of the virus,” Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood said in a statement.

“The two members have not had close contact with the public and there is no risk to the community of contracting the virus from them.”

Greenwood said the Barrie Police Service has “more than adequate” staffing levels in place to respond to any call for service.

