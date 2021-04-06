2 people found dead on property in southern Alberta last month: RCMP

Two people who lived together have been found dead on a property near Cremona, Alta., the RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police said officers went to a piece of property where the bodies were found on March 31 at about 7 p.m. They did not say how they discovered the bodies but noted both people who died were adults. They did not say what their genders were.

The RCMP said one person appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound but did not disclose how the other person is believed to have died.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects and did not confirm whether either of the deaths is being treated as a crime.

The RCMP did not say exactly where the property was in which the bodies were discovered.

Cremona is located about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

