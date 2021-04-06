Menu

Entertainment

Two TV series to film in Kingston this spring, summer looking for extras

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 1:59 pm
The Paramount series “The Mayor of Kingstown” and Amazon’s “Reacher” will film in the city over the spring and summer months. View image in full screen
The Paramount series “The Mayor of Kingstown” and Amazon’s “Reacher” will film in the city over the spring and summer months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Two television programs will be filming in Kingston over the coming months, and locals may get a chance to make guest appearances.

According to Visit Kingston, the Paramount series The Mayor of Kingstown and Amazon’s Reacher will film in the city over the spring and summer months.

Both productions are looking for background extras while they film parts of their series in the city.

Read more: Kingston film office calls 2019 a ‘record year’ for big productions

Due to the pandemic, casting calls will be done via email.

Jeremy Renner just signed on last month with Paramount to star in The Mayor of Kingstown. This production is seeking men and women of all ethnicities to play prison inmates. Visit Kingston says the production is looking for “rough and tough” appearances.

The Reacher production is looking for male performers only, over the age of 18.

Reacher will be filming in Kingston on May 3 at Kingston Penitentiary.

The Mayor of Kingstown production may take several weeks, and those chosen as extras will be contacted by the end of April.

— with files from Global News’ Shauna Cunningham

