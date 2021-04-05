RM of Stuartburn fire crews kept busy with blazes

Send this page to someone via email

The dry conditions have kept fire crews in Southeastern Manitoba very busy over the last few days.

A wildfire broke out in the RM of Stuartburn Monday just days after crews battled another blaze in the area over the weekend.

RM of Stuartburn councillor Konrad Narth said the most recent fire is considered under control and no homes needed to be evacuated.

He said the blaze started a mile south of Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 302 and made its way six miles north of Vita.

‘We’re fairly familiar dealing with these,” Narth said. “We’ve got vast areas of unsettled and unbroken area. Until we get some rain, we’re pretty high-risk. The smallest fire can turn into a definite threat for homes and dwellings.”

Narth couldn’t confirm how the fires started, but said the weekend one began at the side of the road, saying it may have been a spark off a vehicle or a cigarette butt that started things.

The RM imposed a Level 2 fire ban on Sunday which means fires are only allowed in fire pits, burn containers and solid fuel-burning appliances.