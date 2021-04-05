ANALYSIS: Hall headlines list of players who may get moved by NHL trade deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL trade deadline is less than a week away and teams willing to deal have some potentially intriguing options.

Most franchises might be idle or severely limited because 18 teams have US$1 million or less of salary cap space available, and the ceiling for what they can spend will not go up next season.

By the afternoon of April 12, though, some familiar faces will likely change places. In most if not all cases, the traded players will leave teams with little hope of hoisting the Stanley Cup to franchises with a shot to contend for the coveted prize.

Here’s a look at some of the top players who appear to be available — for the right price — in the days leading to the deadline:

Taylor Hall

The 29-year-old forward bet on himself, signing a one-year deal for US$8 million with Buffalo after turning down longer-term offers from numerous teams. It hasn’t worked out for him or the Sabres. Hall has scored just two goals and has 19 points in 37 games for the league’s last-place team.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Taylor Hall signs 1-year, $8M deal with Buffalo Sabres

A contending team, though, would be happy to acquire the 2018 NHL MVP with 220 career goals and 582 points since Edmonton drafted him No. 1 overall in 2010. In another city, Hall would also be especially motivated to showcase his skills before becoming a free agent again this summer.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Taylor Hall.

Kyle Palmieri

The New Jersey Devils, who are ahead of only Buffalo in the East Division, held the 30-year-old winger out of the lineup Sunday in a loss to Washington for precautionary reasons. His agent said the move was made in anticipation of a trade.

Palmieri has scored at least 24 goals in each of his first five years with New Jersey, but he has struggled along with many Devils this season. He has eight goals and 17 points in 34 games. With an expiring contract, a playoff-bound franchise would get a boost on perhaps its third line by trading for him.

Story continues below advertisement

Mikael Granlund

The Nashville Predators are in the mix to make the playoffs, but forward Mikael Granlund gives them an asset to move if they decide to be sellers. The 29-year-old centre re-signed with Nashville in December and his expiring contract isn’t going to scare suitors.

Granlund has just eight goals and 15 points this season, but a change of scenery may help him produce as he did in Minnesota. He had nearly 70 points in consecutive seasons with the Wild before they traded him to the Predators two years ago.

READ MORE: Analysis: Expect Winnipeg Jets to make splash before trade deadline

Mattias Ekholm

Unlike most of the players potentially available in a trade, the 30-year-old defenceman does not have an expiring contract. Having him under contract next season with a relatively reasonable US$3.75 million cap hit might make him more attractive, but it probably makes the price to acquire him higher. Ekholm has 50 career goals and 211 points, all with the Predators since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2009.

Jonathan Bernier

The rebuilding Detroit Red Wings should be able to add to their collection of draft picks by trading the 32-year-old goaltender with 160 career wins if he can show teams he’s healthy. Bernier has been practicing lately, moving closer to playing for the first time since a lower-body injury took him off the ice March 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite playing for one of the NHL’s worst teams, he is 8-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average and has stopped 92 per cent of the many shots that have made it to the net.