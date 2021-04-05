Lord Strathcona Public School in Kingston to move online due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has ordered the temporary closure of Lord Strathcona Public School after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed from Tuesday until Friday, and in-person classes will switch to online learning, the Limestone District School Board said.

Everyone who attended or worked at the school on March 31 or April 1 must self-isolate until they are instructed otherwise. The health unit will provide affected families with more information after the investigation into the case is done, the board says.

Due to the presence of the variants in the Kingston region, the board says the health unit is therefore taking extra precautions when cases pop up in school settings.

Public health officials are also working with the school to single out which cohorts of students and staff may have been most at risk from this exposure. Not all students will be affected by this situation.