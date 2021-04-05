Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario long-term care ministry asks homes to work on increasing staff COVID-19 vaccine uptake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Breaking down Ontario’s rules for third-wave shutdown' Breaking down Ontario’s rules for third-wave shutdown
WATCH ABOVE: Global News Queen’s Park bureau chief Travis Dhanraj breaks down the latest rules announced by the Ontario government amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

TORONTO — Ontario is asking long-term care operators to do more to get their staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

The associate deputy minister of long-term care sent a memo to licensees last week, saying nearly 80 per cent of staff have received a first dose but there is a wide variation among homes.

Erin Hannah’s memo asks licensees to work with the homes to amplify messages about the benefits of vaccines.

Read more: Toronto working on plan to provide vaccine to people in high-risk workplaces

It suggests having one-on-one conversations with all staff members, inviting trusted leaders to share their experiences, holding on-site vaccinations and offering paid time off and transportation to clinics.

Trending Stories

The memo discusses next steps for long-term care during the pandemic, and also asks homes to review policies to ensure residents can go outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the minister of long-term care says people are hesitant to receive a vaccine for many reasons, and the ministry is strongly encouraging all staff to get a COVID-19 shot.

Click to play video: 'Spring Shutdown' Spring Shutdown
Spring Shutdown
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesOntarioCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Vaccinations

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers