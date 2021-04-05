Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old Toronto man

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man died shortly after police went into a Toronto apartment.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers went to search a downtown apartment around 1 a.m. this morning.
The SIU says soon after they went in the unit, a 56-year-old man went into medical distress.
The agency says the man was taken to hospital, where he died around 2:45 a.m.
It says an autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
