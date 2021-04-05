Menu

Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of 56-year-old Toronto man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2021 11:22 am
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man died shortly after police went into a Toronto apartment.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers went to search a downtown apartment around 1 a.m. this morning.

The SIU says soon after they went in the unit, a 56-year-old man went into medical distress.

Read more: Man seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in Ottawa, SIU investigating

The agency says the man was taken to hospital, where he died around 2:45 a.m.

It says an autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
