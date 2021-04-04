Saskatchewan reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 44 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials reported on Sunday that three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Two of the deaths were reported in the Regina zone, both residents were in their 50s. One other death was reported in the south east zone. The resident was in the 80-plus age category.

In hospital, there are 194 COVID-19 positive patients. Of those patients, 44 are in intensive care, including 27 in Regina and 10 in Saskatoon.

According to provincial data, Saskatchewan has never had this many COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care.

The province is also adding 221 coronavirus infections on Sunday. The new cases are located in in the far north east (7), north west (7), north central (3), north east (6), Saskatoon (27), central east (13), Regina (112), south west (4), south central (15), and south east (26) zones. One new case has pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the north central zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 216, or 17.6 new cases per 100,000.

A total of 2,196 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan. The province has also logged another 165 recoveries on Sunday.

As of Saturday, 2,367 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. Regina accounts for 1,626 of the variants reported by screening.

Saskatchewan did not report COVID-19 vaccine data on Sunday as the Health Ministry will be launching a new dashboard on Monday detailing vaccine administration in the province. Sunday’s vaccine data will be included in Monday’s new dashboard.

Officials said 7,200 doses of Moderna vaccine have arrived in Saskatchewan and been distributed to the far north west, far north east, north east and south east zones.

