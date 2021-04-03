Four CP Rail train cars derail in Saskatoon

Two Canadian Pacific locomotives and two loaded hopper cars derailed on Friday evening in Saskatoon.
According to a statement from a CP Rail spokesperson, the four cars came off the rails, but stayed upright, at approximately 10:50 p.m.
“All equipment remained upright,” Salem Woodrow wrote.
“There were no injuries and no public safety concerns.”
Approximately a dozen trucks, several diggers and cranes were working on Saturday morning where the cars derailed, near the Viterra grain refinery.
Woodrow said the incident is under investigation.
