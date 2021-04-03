Menu

Canada

Four CP Rail train cars derail in Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 3:24 pm
Four Canadian Pacific train cars came off the tracks in Saskatoon on Friday night, but stayed upright, according to a statement from a CP Rail spokesperson. Workers were still at the site on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Two Canadian Pacific locomotives and two loaded hopper cars derailed on Friday evening in Saskatoon.

According to a statement from a CP Rail spokesperson, the four cars came off the rails, but stayed upright, at approximately 10:50 p.m.

“All equipment remained upright,” Salem Woodrow wrote.

Read more: Canadian Pacific Railway to buy Kansas City Southern for $25B

“There were no injuries and no public safety concerns.”

Approximately a dozen trucks, several diggers and cranes were working on Saturday morning where the cars derailed, near the Viterra grain refinery.

Woodrow said the incident is under investigation.

