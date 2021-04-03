Four CP Rail train cars derail in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two Canadian Pacific locomotives and two loaded hopper cars derailed on Friday evening in Saskatoon.

According to a statement from a CP Rail spokesperson, the four cars came off the rails, but stayed upright, at approximately 10:50 p.m.

“All equipment remained upright,” Salem Woodrow wrote.

“There were no injuries and no public safety concerns.”

Approximately a dozen trucks, several diggers and cranes were working on Saturday morning where the cars derailed, near the Viterra grain refinery.

Woodrow said the incident is under investigation.

