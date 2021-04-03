Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Tech

Facebook acknowledges personal information of 500M users posted online, says data is ‘old’

By Hannah Jackson & Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 3:12 pm
This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew. View image in full screen
This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew. Richard Drew/AP/The Canadian Press

The phone numbers and personal data of more than 500 million Facebook users has been posted online by a low-level hacker in a forum for free.

Alon Gal, CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybercrime intelligence firm first discovered the leak on Saturday.

Read more: Head of Facebook Canada warns news posts could be blocked as last resort

“All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free,” he wrote in a tweet. “This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for that account was leaked.”

Story continues below advertisement
Facebook acknowledged the news in an emailed statement Saturday afternoon, but said the data was obtained during a breach in 2019.
“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”
Click to play video: 'Big Tech CEOs testify on spread of misinformation, extremism online before Congress' Big Tech CEOs testify on spread of misinformation, extremism online before Congress
Big Tech CEOs testify on spread of misinformation, extremism online before Congress – Mar 25, 2021

However, according to Gal, the vulnerability allowed hackers to see the phone numbers and other personal information of Facebook users.

“It was severely under-reported and today the database became much more worrisome,” he wrote.

By Gal’s count, 3,494,385 users in Canada were affected.

Story continues below advertisement
Global News has not independently verified the number of Canadian accounts affected.

Read more: Facebook fixes issue preventing global access to services including Whatsapp, Instagram

Global News has reached out to Facebook to confirm how many accounts have been affected in Canada and to determine how the company is handling the leak, but did not immediately hear back.

However, Gal said user’s phone numbers, full names, locations, birthdate, email addresses, and relationship status are among the details leaked.

Click to play video: 'Why Facebook banned news in Australia' Why Facebook banned news in Australia
Why Facebook banned news in Australia – Feb 20, 2021

“Bad actors will certainly use the information for social engineering, scamming, hacking and marketing,” he wrote.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Facebookfacebook hackFacebook BreachFacebook hackedpersonal data facebookfacebook accountsfacebook accounts hackedfacebook personal information

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers