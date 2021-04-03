Quebec reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, three additional virus related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three additional deaths linked to the virus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by two to 501, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by three to 124.

Public health authorities say 47,194 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, for a total of 1,488,347.

Quebec’s public health institute says it has confirmed 453 additional cases of coronavirus variants of concern.

There have now been 1,592 confirmed cases of variants in the province.

It says it has also detected an additional 771 suspected cases of variants through screening tests.

Quebec has reported a total of 314,958 cases of COVID-19 and 10,684 deaths linked to the disease.