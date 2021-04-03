Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, three additional virus related deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 12:36 pm
Quebec's public health institute says it has confirmed 453 additional cases of coronavirus variants of concern. View image in full screen
Quebec's public health institute says it has confirmed 453 additional cases of coronavirus variants of concern. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three additional deaths linked to the virus.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by two to 501, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by three to 124.

Public health authorities say 47,194 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, for a total of 1,488,347.

READ MORE: Canada sees another Easter weekend with rising COVID-19 cases, tough restrictions

Quebec’s public health institute says it has confirmed 453 additional cases of coronavirus variants of concern.

There have now been 1,592 confirmed cases of variants in the province.

It says it has also detected an additional 771 suspected cases of variants through screening tests.

Quebec has reported a total of 314,958 cases of COVID-19 and 10,684 deaths linked to the disease.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
