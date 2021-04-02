Regina curbside pickup customers won’t need to plug meters downtown: city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is implementing a new measure that they hope will support downtown businesses during enhanced COVID-19 restrictions.

“For many retailers and restaurants, enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in Regina mean curbside pickup is essential for doing business. To help out, the City of Regina is making curbside pickup easier downtown,” the city said in a news release.

The city announced customers using curbside pickup won’t have to plug the parking meter. The city will be suspending enforcement of expired parking meters for parking under two hours until April 12.

The enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in place. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. If individuals need to stay downtown longer, they are reminded to move their car or park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on city roads and streets for longer than 24 hours is also still in effect.