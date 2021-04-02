Menu

Regina curbside pickup customers won’t need to plug meters downtown: city

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 7:15 pm
Customers utilizing curbside pick up at Regina businesses downtown won't have to pay for their parking meter due to a new city initiative to support businesses during COVID-19. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The City of Regina is implementing a new measure that they hope will support downtown businesses during enhanced COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: City of Regina moving back to weekly residential garbage collection

“For many retailers and restaurants, enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in Regina mean curbside pickup is essential for doing business. To help out, the City of Regina is making curbside pickup easier downtown,” the city said in a news release.

The city announced customers using curbside pickup won’t have to plug the parking meter. The city will be suspending enforcement of expired parking meters for parking under two hours until April 12.

Read more: Regina community and recreation centres closing due to COVID-19

The enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in place. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. If individuals need to stay downtown longer, they are reminded to move their car or park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on city roads and streets for longer than 24 hours is also still in effect.

COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of Reginaregina trafficcurbside pickupRegina ParkingRegina curbside pickupRegina downtown parking

