Four men arrested after social media photo involving weapons reported to London, Ont. police

London police say four men were arrested after someone reported a social media post to police.

Officials said around 5 a.m. Friday, they were advised of a social media post which involved two men and multiple weapons.

Police began to investigate and went to a hotel in the city’s south end.

As a result, four men were arrested and police seized several items including a replica hand gun, different types of knives, fentanyl and other drugs.

Police say all suspects are in police custody and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

