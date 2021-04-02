Menu

Canada

Four men arrested after social media photo involving weapons reported to London, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2021 2:56 pm
Police seized several items including a replica hand gun, different types of knives, fentanyl and other drugs. . View image in full screen
Police seized several items including a replica hand gun, different types of knives, fentanyl and other drugs. . File / Global News

London police say four men were arrested after someone reported a social media post to police.

Officials said around 5 a.m. Friday, they were advised of a social media post which involved two men and multiple weapons.

Police began to investigate and went to a hotel in the city’s south end.

Read more: London police issue public safety warning after man, 32, charged again with criminal harassment

As a result, four men were arrested and police seized several items including a replica hand gun, different types of knives, fentanyl and other drugs.

Police say all suspects are in police custody and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come. 

