COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 2

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

York Region offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to people 55 and older

Select pharmacies in York Region will be receiving approximately 58,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 55 and older.

According to a statement issued by York Region Public Health, 37 pharmacies in total will be taking bookings from residents.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

Vaughan restaurant customers warned of COVID-19 exposure

York Region Public Health staff are warning customers who attended a Vaughan restaurant between March 19 and 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a statement issued Friday evening, there are seven confirmed and probable cases among staff at Cafe Landwer located on Bathurst Street just north of Rutherford Road.

The statement said an inspection conducted on Wednesday found establishment staff didn’t keep a list of customers for contact tracing purposes, resulting in a $1,000 fine.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during the affected dates was asked to self-isolate for 14 days after the date of their last visit.

Status of cases in the GTA

The Ontario government didn’t report new case counts on Friday since it was Good Friday. Case breakdowns are expected to be released on Saturday.

