Man charged after allegedly ‘violently’ punching SkyTrain passenger 30 times, robbing him

A Metro Vancouver man is behind bars and facing assault charges for allegedly punching a SkyTrain passenger “upwards of 30 times” before robbing him.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, starting at the 22nd Street Station in New Westminster, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

A transit attendant had asked the man to exit the train because there was visible vomit on both his clothing on the floor.

Police say that upset the suspect, who began threatening and yelling racist expletives at him, before getting on another train car.

The suspect then turned his tirade on another passenger, demanding money, police said.

“When the passenger told the man he didn’t have any money, the suspect came within inches of the victims face, allegedly, stating something to the effect of ‘give me your headphones… don’t make me stab you with this screwdriver,’ though no screwdriver was seen,” Sgt. Clint Hampton said in a media release.

The victim tried to take a photo of the suspect when the train pulled into the Royal Oak station, police said.

The suspect then forced his way into an elevator where the victim had taken refuge and proceeded to violently punch him multiple times before stealing his headphones and leaving the station, according to police.

Not long afterward, the suspect returned to the station where he was arrested.

Police say 31-year-old Clinton Sebastiano, a man of no fixed address and who is “well known” to police has been charged with robbery and uttering threats and remains in police custody.

He is due in Vancouver Provincial Court on April 7.