RCMP evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to large grass fire

Homes are being evacuated near CFB Shilo due to a large grass fire.

RCMP says it is in the area of Highway 351 and 90 Road West.

This is approximately 13 kilometres west of Carberry.

#rcmpmb is currently evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to a large grass/brush fire. The affected location is the area around Highway 351 & 90 Road West. If you live near this area, please prepare to evacuate, include your pets, & follow instructions from first responders. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2021

Mounties are asking anyone who lives in this area to prepare to evacuate and to bring pets with them. They are also being asked to follow instructions from first responders.

The Town of Carberry’s Facebook page says evacuees are able to head to the Carberry Plains Community Centre.

This is a developing story.