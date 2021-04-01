Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

RCMP evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to large grass fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 7:14 pm
RCMP is helping evacuate homes near CFB Shilo due to a large grass fire. View image in full screen
RCMP is helping evacuate homes near CFB Shilo due to a large grass fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Homes are being evacuated near CFB Shilo due to a large grass fire.

RCMP says it is in the area of Highway 351 and 90 Road West.

This is approximately 13 kilometres west of Carberry.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties are asking anyone who lives in this area to prepare to evacuate and to bring pets with them. They are also being asked to follow instructions from first responders.

Trending Stories

The Town of Carberry’s Facebook page says evacuees are able to head to the Carberry Plains Community Centre.

This is a developing story.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFireGrass FireDroughtBush FireCFB Shilocarberry

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers