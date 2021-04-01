RCMP evacuating homes near CFB Shilo due to large grass fire

Homes are being evacuated near CFB Shilo due to a large grass fire.
RCMP says it is in the area of Highway 351 and 90 Road West.
This is approximately 13 kilometres west of Carberry.
Mounties are asking anyone who lives in this area to prepare to evacuate and to bring pets with them. They are also being asked to follow instructions from first responders.
The Town of Carberry’s Facebook page says evacuees are able to head to the Carberry Plains Community Centre.
This is a developing story.
