Canada

Body of missing snowmobiler found on Lake Winnipegosis: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 4:18 pm
Walter Thomas, 27. View image in full screen
Walter Thomas, 27. RCMP/Handout

A missing snowmobiler last seen leaving a remote cabin on Lake Winnipegosis has been found dead, RCMP say.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP searching for missing snowmobiler last seen on Lake Winnipegosis

Police say searchers found Walter Thomas’s body Wednesday afternoon near his damaged snowmobile, roughly 18 km north of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, on Lake Winnipegosis.

The 27-year-old from Easterville went missing after leaving two fishermen behind at a cabin on Thompson Island sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’

Police said Thursday they believe Thomas died from exposure.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’' Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’
Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’ – Feb 24, 2021
