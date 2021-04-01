Body of missing snowmobiler found on Lake Winnipegosis: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A missing snowmobiler last seen leaving a remote cabin on Lake Winnipegosis has been found dead, RCMP say.

Police say searchers found Walter Thomas’s body Wednesday afternoon near his damaged snowmobile, roughly 18 km north of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, on Lake Winnipegosis.

Update- On Mar 31, searchers located the body of missing person Walter Thomas, who went missing after being out on snowmobile on Lake Winnipegosis. It is believed he died from exposure. The RCMP would like to thank everyone that came out to assist in the search. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2021

The 27-year-old from Easterville went missing after leaving two fishermen behind at a cabin on Thompson Island sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Police said Thursday they believe Thomas died from exposure.

