Body of missing snowmobiler found on Lake Winnipegosis: RCMP

A missing snowmobiler last seen leaving a remote cabin on Lake Winnipegosis has been found dead, RCMP say.
Police say searchers found Walter Thomas’s body Wednesday afternoon near his damaged snowmobile, roughly 18 km north of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, on Lake Winnipegosis.
The 27-year-old from Easterville went missing after leaving two fishermen behind at a cabin on Thompson Island sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday.
Police said Thursday they believe Thomas died from exposure.
