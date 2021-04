Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to announce a tax rollback Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

An invite to media says Pallister plans to announce a $2,020 tax rollback at the press conference.

— more to come…

