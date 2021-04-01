Menu

Consumer

What’s open and closed in Winnipeg over the holiday weekend?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 11:40 am
A closed sign in a store. View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Although many local businesses and civic facilities are already affected by Manitoba’s pandemic restrictions, many others that have been open will be closing their doors and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.

City services

  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place as usual on Friday and Monday.
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a reduced “Sunday” schedule Friday, and a regular schedule on Monday.
  • All library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan branches open for pickups and returns from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.
  • Animal Services is closed Friday and Monday.
  • All city-owned fitness centres, leisure centres and gyms are closed Friday and Monday.
  • On Friday, the pool at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Margaret Grant pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. All city pools scheduled to open on Sunday will close at 4 p.m.

Read more: As holidays approach, Manitobans urged to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Shopping malls

  • Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
  • St. Vital mall is closed Friday and Sunday, and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kildonan Place is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Garden City Shopping Centre is closed on Friday and Sunday
  • Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11.am. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Attractions

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Friday and Sunday
  • The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday
Click to play video: 'Passover and Easter plans' Passover and Easter plans
Passover and Easter plans – Mar 22, 2021
