What’s open and closed in Winnipeg over the holiday weekend?

Although many local businesses and civic facilities are already affected by Manitoba’s pandemic restrictions, many others that have been open will be closing their doors and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.
City services
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place as usual on Friday and Monday.
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a reduced “Sunday” schedule Friday, and a regular schedule on Monday.
- All library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan branches open for pickups and returns from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.
- Animal Services is closed Friday and Monday.
- All city-owned fitness centres, leisure centres and gyms are closed Friday and Monday.
- On Friday, the pool at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Margaret Grant pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. All city pools scheduled to open on Sunday will close at 4 p.m.
Shopping malls
- Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
- St. Vital mall is closed Friday and Sunday, and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
- Kildonan Place is closed Friday and Sunday
- Garden City Shopping Centre is closed on Friday and Sunday
- Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11.am. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
Attractions
- Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Friday and Sunday
- The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday
Passover and Easter plans
