Canada

St. Joseph’s Hospice of London launches monthly lottery

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2021 11:22 am
St. Joseph's Hospice London. View image in full screen
St. Joseph's Hospice London.

St. Joseph’s Hospice of London is launching an online 50/50 lottery to raise money for its programming.

It will be holding monthly lotteries starting in April, and running through October.

“Proceeds enable St. Joseph’s Hospice to continue to provide compassion, dignity, and respect for those we serve in our residence and in the community through the many programs and services offered at no charge to the palliatively ill and their families,” Janet Groen, the executive director of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

St. Joseph’s Hospice of London, a non-profit organization that offers compassionate end-of-life care at no cost to palliative individuals and their families in London-Middlesex, relies on fundraising events to raise the $1.2 million required every year to supplement its operating budget.

The first draw ends April 30, with several early bird prizes available for those who buy their tickets earlier in the month.

Several ticket packages are being offered, but must be purchased online.

