2 weeks remain to claim $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Cambridge

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says someone may be sitting on a small fortune and not even know it, though time is running out to claim the payday.

The agency says there are only two weeks left to cash in a $1-million ticket that was purchased in Cambridge last year.

The ticket was a LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize and it was purchased on April 15, 2020.

Winners have a year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The ticket has the numbers 45562641-02 with the lucky winner needing to match all the numbers to claim the prize.

OLG says owners should fill in the back portion of the ticket, sign it and contact the agency’s support centre at 1-800-387-0098 if they want to cash in before time runs out.