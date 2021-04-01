Menu

Canada

2 weeks remain to claim $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:10 am
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says someone may be sitting on a small fortune and not even know it although time is running out on claiming the payday. View image in full screen
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says someone may be sitting on a small fortune and not even know it although time is running out on claiming the payday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says someone may be sitting on a small fortune and not even know it, though time is running out to claim the payday.

The agency says there are only two weeks left to cash in a $1-million ticket that was purchased in Cambridge last year.

The ticket was a LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize and it was purchased on April 15, 2020.

Winners have a year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The ticket has the numbers 45562641-02 with the lucky winner needing to match all the numbers to claim the prize.

OLG says owners should fill in the back portion of the ticket, sign it and contact the agency’s support centre at 1-800-387-0098 if they want to cash in before time runs out.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
