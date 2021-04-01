Menu

News

Missing hiker located in woods north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Missing hiker found in woods north of Peterborough' Missing hiker found in woods north of Peterborough
A hiker reported missing in woods south of Burleigh Falls on Wednesday evening was located by OPP around midnight.

A hiker who was reported missing north of Peterborough was found late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews around 8:15 p.m. received a call about a missing hiker in the woods south of Burleigh Falls, about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The search involved Peterborough County OPP, members of its emergency response team as well as an OPP helicopter.

Read more: OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’

Around midnight, the man was brought out of the woods by ERT members near Juniper Point Road in Selwyn Township and was assessed by paramedics. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution.

OPP said Thursday morning the man is the same individual who was reported lost in woods earlier this year in the area.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Click to play video: 'OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’' OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’
OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’
