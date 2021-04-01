LCBO customers no longer able to collect Air Miles points on purchases

Send this page to someone via email

As of Thursday, Liquor Control Board of Ontario customers will no longer be able to earn Air Miles points on purchases.

According to the LCBO website, the Crown corporation is looking at implementing a replacement loyalty program “in the coming months.”

The alcohol retailer accepted Air Miles at its locations since 1997.

Under a question-and-answer section of the website, the LCBO doesn’t specifically state why the partnership with Air Miles is ending as of March 31.

However, the agency said staff are “always expanding and evolving our products, offers and services, and looking for new or improved ways to add value for our customers and suppliers.”

Electronic LCBO vouchers acquired by cashing in Air Miles before March 31 will still be honoured after April 1.

