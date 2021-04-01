Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

LCBO customers no longer able to collect Air Miles points on purchases

By Nick Westoll Global News
A LCBO retail store in North York. View image in full screen
A LCBO retail store in North York. Nick Westoll / Global News

As of Thursday, Liquor Control Board of Ontario customers will no longer be able to earn Air Miles points on purchases.

According to the LCBO website, the Crown corporation is looking at implementing a replacement loyalty program “in the coming months.”

The alcohol retailer accepted Air Miles at its locations since 1997.

Read more: Revamped Air Miles rewards a big win for consumer rights after troubled year: expert

Under a question-and-answer section of the website, the LCBO doesn’t specifically state why the partnership with Air Miles is ending as of March 31.

Trending Stories

However, the agency said staff are “always expanding and evolving our products, offers and services, and looking for new or improved ways to add value for our customers and suppliers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Electronic LCBO vouchers acquired by cashing in Air Miles before March 31 will still be honoured after April 1.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says government moving forward with extended LCBO, Beer Store hours' Doug Ford says government moving forward with extended LCBO, Beer Store hours
Doug Ford says government moving forward with extended LCBO, Beer Store hours – Nov 20, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
lcboLiquor Control Board of Ontarioair milesLCBO productsCustomer loyalty programsLCBO Air MilesLCBO Air Miles pointsLCBO loyalty programLCBO shopping

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers