Canada

Manitoba RCMP searching for missing snowmobiler last seen on Lake Winnipegosis

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2021 6:38 pm
Walter Thomas, 27. View image in full screen
Walter Thomas, 27. RCMP/Handout

A search is underway for a snowmobiler in Manitoba who failed to return home after leaving an island on Lake Winnipegosis earlier this week.

The RCMP say 27-year-old Walter Thomas of Easterville left two fishermen behind at a cabin on Thompson Island when he departed between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Read more: Search called off for missing snowmobiler, RCMP now believe he fell through ice

When he left, he had the keys to a Bombardier, leaving two other men stranded at the cabin.

Police say one of the stranded men was able to make contact with a family member by radio and a check of Thomas’s residence found he had not returned.

A Hercules plane from CFB Trenton searched the area overnight, without any luck. Local residents and RCMP officers were continuing to search Wednesday.

Police say the men stranded at the cabin have shelter, food, and supplies, and police say they were to be helped home Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’

The Mounties say they’re very concerned for Thomas’s well-being due to poor weather conditions in the area.

–With files from Shane Gibson

© 2021 The Canadian Press
