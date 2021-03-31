Manitoba RCMP searching for missing snowmobiler last seen on Lake Winnipegosis

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway for a snowmobiler in Manitoba who failed to return home after leaving an island on Lake Winnipegosis earlier this week.

The RCMP say 27-year-old Walter Thomas of Easterville left two fishermen behind at a cabin on Thompson Island when he departed between late Monday and early Tuesday.

When he left, he had the keys to a Bombardier, leaving two other men stranded at the cabin.

Police say one of the stranded men was able to make contact with a family member by radio and a check of Thomas’s residence found he had not returned.

Walter Thomas, 27, of Easterville left a remote fishing cabin on Thompson Island by snowmobile overnight on March 29. He has not been seen since. A plane as well as police and community search parties are out looking for him. #rcmpmb very concerned for his safety pic.twitter.com/XiGCCfmyxB — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 31, 2021

A Hercules plane from CFB Trenton searched the area overnight, without any luck. Local residents and RCMP officers were continuing to search Wednesday.

Police say the men stranded at the cabin have shelter, food, and supplies, and police say they were to be helped home Wednesday.

The Mounties say they’re very concerned for Thomas’s well-being due to poor weather conditions in the area.

–With files from Shane Gibson