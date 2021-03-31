Popular Penticton events cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Event organizers have been eyeing increasing COVID-19 numbers in B.C., and don’t have faith that current restrictions will be lifted any time soon.

Both the Penticton Elvis Festival and the Okanagan Fest of Ale have been cancelled for 2021, following in the footsteps of the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

The IPE announced Tuesday that it would not be going forward with planning for its summer event.

“The personal health and safety of everyone involved is of the utmost importance,” the Elvis Festival Society said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, calling the decision to cancel the June 24-27, 2021, event a difficult choice.

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan Fest of Ale organizers said they pulled the plug on their 2021 Penticton event because they want to do what they can to avoid any further spread of the virus.

The 2020 event, which was to be its 25th anniversary beer festival, was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The health and safety of our members and industry colleagues is critical,” Okanagan Fest of Ale said in a press release.

Read more: A Roaring 20s economic rebound for Canada depends on these things

The next date for the Okanagan Fest of Ale will be April 8-9, 2022.

Elvis Festival ticket refunds are still being arranged, with organizers of the popular South Okanagan event asking for patience.

You can inquire about a refund through PentictonElvisSociety@gmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans expressed disappointment, but were also understanding on social media.

“Hopefully by 2022, COVID will be a thing of the past and we can get together again to celebrate Elvis and hug all our Elvis friends,” Judy New-Gooda said.

“So disappointed, but safety first,” Ruth Joy posted.

The next Penticton Elvis Festival is tentatively planned for June 23-26, 2022.

“We will continue to follow and respect the strict social distancing rules and mandated regulations, until such a time as deemed safe by our Provincial Health Officer,” said Elvis Festival organizers.