Another 2,100 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 49,823 of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,170 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 43,042 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 16.9 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,963.

Active cases increased by nine from the previous day to 73 with another five people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,853 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, one new case is being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,055.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by three from the previous day to 27 with another four people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases reached 993.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph fell from 38.5 to 36.2 cases per 100,000 in the past day.

Four cases are being treated in a hospital including one in intensive care.

