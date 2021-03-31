COVID-19: 6 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; variants at 56

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In its update issued around 1 p.m., the health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases is now at 56, up from 54 reported on Tuesday and 51 on Monday. Northumberland County continues to lead the variant count with 38 (unchanged since Tuesday), followed by 18 in the Kawarthas (two more since Tuesday) and none in Haliburton County.

The number of active COVID-19 cases for the health unit is now at 34, up from 29 cases reported 24 hours earlier, which includes 18 in the Kawarthas and 16 in Northumberland County.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for March 31, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other case data on Wednesday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — 50 (unchanged since Monday) with two people currently in hospital, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, down one from reported Tuesday.

130 high-risk contacts, up from 121 reported on Tuesday.

Schools with cases in health unit’s jurisdiction: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); CR Gummow YMCA Child Care (one case); Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford (one case).

For information on vaccination clinics throughout the health unit’s jurisdiction, visit its website.

