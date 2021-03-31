Menu

Canada

Man killed in northeast Calgary construction accident

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Emergency crews respond to a fatal workplace accident on Whiteram Way Northeast on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a fatal workplace accident on Whiteram Way Northeast on March 31, 2021. Kevin Billo / Global News

One man was killed in a workplace accident at a construction site in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0-100 Block of Whiteram Way Northeast in the community of Whitehorn just before 9 a.m. for reports that a large wall had fallen on top of someone.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal workplace accident on Whiteram Way Northeast on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a fatal workplace accident on Whiteram Way Northeast on March 31, 2021. Kevin Billo / Global News

EMS said paramedics arrived to find the victim not breathing or conscious; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come… 

