Man killed in northeast Calgary construction accident

Send this page to someone via email

One man was killed in a workplace accident at a construction site in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0-100 Block of Whiteram Way Northeast in the community of Whitehorn just before 9 a.m. for reports that a large wall had fallen on top of someone.

View image in full screen Emergency crews respond to a fatal workplace accident on Whiteram Way Northeast on March 31, 2021. Kevin Billo / Global News

EMS said paramedics arrived to find the victim not breathing or conscious; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…