Man killed in northeast Calgary construction accident

One man was killed in a workplace accident at a construction site in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0-100 Block of Whiteram Way Northeast in the community of Whitehorn just before 9 a.m. for reports that a large wall had fallen on top of someone.
EMS said paramedics arrived to find the victim not breathing or conscious; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments