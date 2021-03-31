Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One of the cases is located in the central zone and the other is in the western zone. Both are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

As of Wednesday, there are 23 active cases in the province.

Also, one new B.1.1.7 variant case has been identified in the central zone, but is unrelated to the cases reported Wednesday. The variant positive case is related to international travel.

The province issued a statement about the upcoming holiday weekend, and the potential for family gatherings and celebrations.

“Passover, Easter and Ramadan are times to celebrate and gather with loved ones,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“As we work to contain the virus, let’s keep our gatherings small and continue to follow the public health protocols that are in place to keep our communities safe.”

The province completed 4,446 test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 303,341 tests completed since the second wave of the pandemic began on Oct. 1.

There have been 627 positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the second wave. According to the province, there are 603 resolved cases.

Nova Scotia has also passed the milestone of administering more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 26,599 Nova Scotians have been fully vaccinated with both doses and 74,233 have received their first dose.

