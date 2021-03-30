Metro Vancouver residents 55 to 65 years old can now receive AstraZeneca vaccine if they choose

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland residents 55 to 65 years old are now eligible to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine less than 24 hours after the province paused using the vaccine on those under the age of 55.

Vaccination registration will take place at community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions starting on Wednesday.

“We’re moving ahead with our immunization plan and delivering on our promise to British Columbians to move as quickly as possible, and as safely as possible, to get them the vaccines that they have been waiting patiently for,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a statement.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the province would pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in those under the age of 55 “for the next few days” following a recommendation from federal health officials.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization on Monday recommended that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not be administered to people under 55 over concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.

The province is continuing to use the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for its aged-based program. Currently, those born in 1948 and earlier can book an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Those between the ages of 55 and 65 are not required to get the AstraZeneca vaccine but can book an appointment to receive a shot before they would under the aged-based system.

The province said those who are interested can call their local pharmacy and book an appointment.

“The AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine is another important tool in our immunization program to get us past this surge of COVID-19 cases,” Henry said in a statement, who went on to say that millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide and have proven effective.

“I encourage everyone in the Lower Mainland who is between 55 and 65 years of age to receive their safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”