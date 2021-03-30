‘Love is more contagious than COVID’: Kingston, Ont. brand spreading hope

Send this page to someone via email

A pandemic-inspired message of hope is spreading throughout Kingston and beyond, sharing positivity for all as well as support for community food banks.

When Ken Foster saw the way people were helping their community throughout the pandemic, he thought of the brand “love over COVID” — meaning love spreads faster, and is more widespread than the virus.

“The art comes from six friends, we spend a lot of time together. The pandemic hit and we were no longer able to do that, so we’re reinventing ways to socialize,” explains Foster.

“I was seeing different things all over the place. I saw the way people responded to seniors that were trapped in their homes. I saw neighbours dropping meals off at different people’s houses, and I wanted to be apart of that,” Foster continues.

“Love over COVID” is plastered on tote bags, and “Love is more contagious than COVID” is written on graphic T-shirts of varying sizes. Upon completion of an online sale, Foster chooses a food bank in the customer’s city to donate a share of the proceeds. And business has been booming.

Foster, who works at a creative marketing agency by day, says the demand for the positive message has been so strong, his work duties mainly consist of folding T-shirts now.

“I just didn’t expect the T-shirts and bags to take off the way they did. So I’ve taken a leave of absence in order to do the folding,” says Foster.

Dr. Joy Hataley, a local family physician/anesthetist says the message behind the brand gives people hope for a life after the pandemic.

“It’s totally relevant to what we’re experiencing now, and yet it’s uplifting and beautiful,” says Hataley.

She is interested in giving a shirt to patients who have overcome their COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, and believes that the brand needs to keep its momentum going.

“I think people will appreciate these gifts when we get through the pandemic and get to the other side,” she says.

KFL&A medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore wore one of the T-shirts while getting his AstraZeneca vaccine shot. Foster says that endorsement helped pushed his sales up. He says he is looking forward to connecting with new people as sales, and the pandemic, continue.

Items can be purchased online on the loveovercovid.com website.