Manitoba’s risk of spring flooding remains low, infrastructure minister says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 4:27 pm
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday the risk for spring flooding remains low in Manitoba. View image in full screen
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday the risk for spring flooding remains low in Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

Despite a blast of winter weather in Manitoba this week, the province says it isn’t expecting to see major flooding this spring.

On Tuesday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said winter precipitation levels in central and southern Manitoba basins have tracked below normal since November, and, over the same time, precipitation in northern basins have been normal to below normal.

With long-term weather projections pointing to near-normal to below normal precipitation in April and May, Schuler says there’s low risk for flooding this spring.

“Our outlook remains similar to the report we released in February with the risk for any high water activity remaining low this spring,” he said in a release.

“Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre will continue to monitor watershed conditions across the province and our government is prepared to respond to any potential hydrologic events to ensure the safety of all Manitobans.”

Click to play video: 'Risk for major flooding low in North Dakota: NWS' Risk for major flooding low in North Dakota: NWS
Risk for major flooding low in North Dakota: NWS – Feb 23, 2021

Schuler said the spring run-off is nearly complete in southern and central Manitoba, and the Red River has already peaked between Emerson and Winnipeg.

“Thus, the Red River Floodway will not be operated this spring. There will also be minimal operation of the Portage Diversion, and will only be operated to reduce ice-related damages in the lower Assiniboine River,” he said.

Spring run-off has not started in northern basins, including the Saskatchewan and Churchill rivers, and Schuler said there’s a low to moderate risk for high water activity within those basins.

The minister said the province is preparing contingency plans should the lack of precipitation push Manitoba into a drought.

— With files from Will Reimer

