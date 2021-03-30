$1.5M in damages reported in Flying M Truck Service fire in south London, Ont.

London police say a fire Monday afternoon at a commercial garage at the southern edge of the city has resulted in $1.5 million in damages.

In an update on Tuesday, police say fire investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze at the Flying M Truck Service and Collision Centre at 7340 Colonel Talbot Rd., between Southminster Bourne and Orr Drive.

Police say they are assisting with drone footage of the scene.

Fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and were met with billowing black smoke that towered over the area, including over nearby Hwy. 401 to the north.

“Reports indicate that there were some propane cylinders that did explode. Smaller cylinders, at this point, that we’re aware of. Also because it is an auto shop, there were some tires, we believe, that have exploded as well,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch said at the scene on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 35 firefighters from the London Fire Department attended the scene, along with fire crews from nearby Middlesex Centre and Southwold Township, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

2:19 Fire on Toronto’s Queen Street East deemed arson Fire on Toronto’s Queen Street East deemed arson