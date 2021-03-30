Menu

Canada

$1.5M in damages reported in Flying M Truck Service fire in south London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2021 4:18 pm
flying m truck service View image in full screen
London Fire Department members at the scene of a fire at the Flying M on Colonel Talbot Road near Southminster Bourne, March 29, 2021. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

London police say a fire Monday afternoon at a commercial garage at the southern edge of the city has resulted in $1.5 million in damages.

In an update on Tuesday, police say fire investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze at the Flying M Truck Service and Collision Centre at 7340 Colonel Talbot Rd., between Southminster Bourne and Orr Drive.

Read more: No injuries reported in large fire at Flying M Truck Service: London Fire Department

Police say they are assisting with drone footage of the scene.

Fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and were met with billowing black smoke that towered over the area, including over nearby Hwy. 401 to the north.

“Reports indicate that there were some propane cylinders that did explode. Smaller cylinders, at this point, that we’re aware of. Also because it is an auto shop, there were some tires, we believe, that have exploded as well,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch said at the scene on Monday.

Read more: Pot left on stove responsible for heavy smoke at London, Ont., restaurant: fire chief

At least 35 firefighters from the London Fire Department attended the scene, along with fire crews from nearby Middlesex Centre and Southwold Township, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

