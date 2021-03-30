Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary homicide victim shot because of ‘personal dispute;’ murder charge laid

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Father, 30, identified by family as victim of Calgary suspicious death' Father, 30, identified by family as victim of Calgary suspicious death
A 30-year-old Calgary father has been identified by his family as the victim of Saturday's suspicious death. As Jackie Wilson reports, he'll be remembered for his goofy personality.

Calgary police have charged a man with murder in the weekend shooting death of Jesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater after the suspect turned himself in on Monday.

Police said Monday it was believed George-Raweater was killed by someone he knew, but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances, nor did they have any potential suspect descriptions or persons of interest they were investigating.

However, later on Monday, police said 41-year-old John Tabler turned himself in to police headquarters and was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Calgary shooting victim was targeted by someone he knew: homicide investigators

Investigators said it’s believed George-Raweater was shot because of a “personal dispute.”

Trending Stories

“This remains an active investigation,” Acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe that there were a number of individuals present at the time of the shooting and we are still in the process of determining each person’s involvement.”

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident, or drivers who have dash cams and were driving in the area of Memorial Drive and 52 Street S.E. on Saturday night between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. People can contact police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Tabler is expected to appear in court on April 13.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary HomicideCalgary Memorial Drive homicideJesse Shaye Troy George-RaweaterJesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater deathJesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater homicide investigationCalgary Memorial Drive deathJesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater murder homicideJesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater shooting deathJohn Tabler homicide chargeJohn Tabler murder charge

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers