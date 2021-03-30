Calgary homicide victim shot because of ‘personal dispute;’ murder charge laid

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man with murder in the weekend shooting death of Jesse Shaye Troy George-Raweater after the suspect turned himself in on Monday.

Police said Monday it was believed George-Raweater was killed by someone he knew, but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances, nor did they have any potential suspect descriptions or persons of interest they were investigating.

However, later on Monday, police said 41-year-old John Tabler turned himself in to police headquarters and was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators said it’s believed George-Raweater was shot because of a “personal dispute.”

“This remains an active investigation,” Acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit said.

“We believe that there were a number of individuals present at the time of the shooting and we are still in the process of determining each person’s involvement.”

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident, or drivers who have dash cams and were driving in the area of Memorial Drive and 52 Street S.E. on Saturday night between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. People can contact police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Tabler is expected to appear in court on April 13.