Man charged with attempted murder after armed home invasion in Carleton Place, Ont.

OPP have arrested a suspect in an armed home invasion in Carleton Place, Ont.

Investigators took 44-year-old Joseph Waselnuk into custody Tuesday without incident.

He is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder using a prohibited firearm, assault, break and enter, and other firearm and mischief-related offences.

OPP say they were called to a home on Townline Road East between Bridge and James streets Saturday after receiving reports of gunshots.

One person at the home was treated for minor injuries unrelated to the gunshots police say. The gun used in the incident was recovered by police and there is no threat to public safety.

Waselnuk is being held for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and ask anyone who may have information to contact the Lanark County OPP. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.